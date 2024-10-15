Sustainability Accelerator RFP - Phase 2
Opens Oct 15 2024 12:00 AM (PDT)
Deadline Nov 18 2024 12:00 PM (PST)
Description

The Sustainability Accelerator is accepting proposals from Stanford faculty in the following focus areas:

Time Line

  • Issued: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
  • Letters of Intent Due: Monday, November 18, 2024 (Required)
  • Proposals Due: Monday, January 13, 2025
  • Panel Reviews (if required): February 24 - March 7, 2025

RFP Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)- The FAQ will be updated as the Accelerator team receives questions. 
Apply

Sustainability Accelerator RFP - Phase 2


The Sustainability Accelerator is accepting proposals from Stanford faculty in the following focus areas:

Time Line

  • Issued: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
  • Letters of Intent Due: Monday, November 18, 2024 (Required)
  • Proposals Due: Monday, January 13, 2025
  • Panel Reviews (if required): February 24 - March 7, 2025

RFP Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)- The FAQ will be updated as the Accelerator team receives questions. 

Apply
Opens
Oct 15 2024 12:00 AM (PDT)
Deadline
Nov 18 2024 12:00 PM (PST)
Categories
Sustainability Accelerator