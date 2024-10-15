Sustainability Accelerator RFP - Phase 2
Opens Oct 15 2024 12:00 AM (PDT)
Deadline Nov 18 2024 12:00 PM (PST)
Description
The Sustainability Accelerator is accepting proposals from Stanford faculty in the following focus areas:
- Sustainable Electricity and Grid Systems - Full RFP
- Sustainable Industry - Full RFP
- Sustainable Food and Agriculture - Full RFP
- Water - Full RFP
- Biology for Sustainability - Full RFP
Time Line
- Issued: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Letters of Intent Due: Monday, November 18, 2024 (Required)
- Proposals Due: Monday, January 13, 2025
- Panel Reviews (if required): February 24 - March 7, 2025
RFP Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)- The FAQ will be updated as the Accelerator team receives questions.
Sustainability Accelerator RFP - Phase 2
The Sustainability Accelerator is accepting proposals from Stanford faculty in the following focus areas:
- Sustainable Electricity and Grid Systems - Full RFP
- Sustainable Industry - Full RFP
- Sustainable Food and Agriculture - Full RFP
- Water - Full RFP
- Biology for Sustainability - Full RFP
Time Line
- Issued: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Letters of Intent Due: Monday, November 18, 2024 (Required)
- Proposals Due: Monday, January 13, 2025
- Panel Reviews (if required): February 24 - March 7, 2025
RFP Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)- The FAQ will be updated as the Accelerator team receives questions.
Apply
Opens
Oct 15 2024 12:00 AM (PDT)
Deadline
Nov 18 2024 12:00 PM (PST)
Categories
Sustainability Accelerator